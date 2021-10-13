Wednesday 19 November 2025

Long-term data on Mavenclad show sustained benefits

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2021
merck_kgaa_new_large

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has announced new interim data for its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Mavenclad (cladribine).

The results, presented at the annual meeting of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), show people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) experienced a significant improvement in quality of life after one year.

Presenting research from the open-label Phase IV CLARIFY-MS study, Merck said quality of life, as measured by the Quality of Life-54 questionnaire, was improved early in the treatment course with Mavenclad.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA tackles UK access barrier for Mavenclad
25 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Merck finally gains US approval of Mavenclad
1 April 2019
Biotechnology
Merck showcases strong new evobrutinib data in patients with RMS
15 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Highlights of January PRAC meeting
14 January 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze