Long-term data on Mavenclad show sustained benefits

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has announced new interim data for its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Mavenclad (cladribine).

The results, presented at the annual meeting of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), show people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) experienced a significant improvement in quality of life after one year.

Presenting research from the open-label Phase IV CLARIFY-MS study, Merck said quality of life, as measured by the Quality of Life-54 questionnaire, was improved early in the treatment course with Mavenclad.