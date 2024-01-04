Long-term data support tolerability goal of new schizophrenia med

Dublin-headquartered Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS) has announced new long-term data from a Phase III trial of Lybalvi (olanzapine/samidorphan).

The therapy is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder in the USA, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes.

The topline data show that 35.9% of participants completed the four-year treatment period, and safety results were consistent with previous studies.