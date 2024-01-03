Longboard rides wave of investor interest after mid-stage success

Shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LBPH) have shot up following positive data from the PACIFIC study evaluating bexicaserin.

The neurological disease specialist is testing the oral 5-HT2C receptor agonist for seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

Bexicaserin achieved a median seizure reduction of 53.3% in countable motor seizures, compared to 20.8% in the placebo group.