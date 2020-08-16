Look back at pharma news in the week to August 14, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s notable regulatory news included the US Food and Drug Administration granting approval for Evrysdi (risdiplam), developed Roche by subsidiary Genentech and PTC Therapeutics, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Also, Russia has won the race to approve a vaccine against COVID-19, calling it Sputnik V. Moderna has been granted another government award for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. On the M&A front, Sweden’s Calliditas set out plans to acquire French firm Genkyotex, initially with a controlling equity stake and full acquisition thereafter.
