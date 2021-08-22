Look back at pharma news in the week to August 20, 2021

Last week’s notable news included US cancer drug developer Sesen Bio being battered after it revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration had issued a compete response letter (CRL) relating to its bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. AbbVie announced new clinical trial results on the efficacy of its investigational migraine prevention treatment atogepant. FibroGen and Japanese partner Astellas said they had been granted approval in Europe for their drug Evrenzo (roxadustat) as a treatment for chronic kidney disease, and UK pharma major AstraZeneca released new data on its antibody therapy for COVID-19, AZD7442.
It is often said that biotech investors should take corporate announcements trumpeting positive FDA interaction with a pinch of salt, commented Jacob Plieth writing on Evaluate Vantage. Last Friday Sesen Bio reminded the markets that this still holds true as it was slapped with a complete response letter for its lead asset, Vicineum.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze