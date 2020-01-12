Friday 6 December 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to January 10, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
12 January 2020
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among notable research news last week, Merck KGaA and Pfizer released new Phase III data for Bavencio in urothelial carcinoma, and Apellis Pharma reported strong results for its rare blood disorder candidate pegcetacoplan, seemingly besting Alexion’s Solaris. Dealing-making news featured Japan’s Chugai out-licensing its investigational cancer drug CKI27 to Verastem. Elsewhere, Blueprint Medicines gained earlier than expected Food and Drug Administration approval for Ayvakit (avapritinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and Eli Lilly announced a $1.1 billion takeover of dermatology specialist Dermira, along with its lead investigational candidate lebrikizumab.

