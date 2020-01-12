Look back at pharma news in the week to January 10, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Among notable research news last week, Merck KGaA and Pfizer released new Phase III data for Bavencio in urothelial carcinoma, and Apellis Pharma reported strong results for its rare blood disorder candidate pegcetacoplan, seemingly besting Alexion’s Solaris. Dealing-making news featured Japan’s Chugai out-licensing its investigational cancer drug CKI27 to Verastem. Elsewhere, Blueprint Medicines gained earlier than expected Food and Drug Administration approval for Ayvakit (avapritinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and Eli Lilly announced a $1.1 billion takeover of dermatology specialist Dermira, along with its lead investigational candidate lebrikizumab.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze