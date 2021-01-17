Look back at pharma news in the week to January 15, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week saw the third M&A deal this year, with Sanofi announcing it proposes to buy UK immuno-oncology focussed biotech firm Kymab in a deal worth up to $1.45 billion. US pharma major Eli Lilly pleased the Alzheimer’s community, coming up with encouraging Phase II results for its candidate donanemab. Also, Swiss pharma giant Novartis entered into a license deal with Sino-American firm BeiGene to expand its immune-oncology portfolio.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze