Look back at pharma news in the week to January 22, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Research results were a major feature in last week’s news, with yet another disappointment in the search for an Alzheimer’ disease therapy, as Biohaven Pharmaceutical released Phase II/III trial results showing its candidate troriluzole missed its primary endpoint. Germany’s Merck KGaA and UK major GlaxoSmithKline last Wednesday revealed that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended discontinuation of the Phase III trial of bintrafusp alfa in cancer. On a more positive note, Eli Lilly presented new data showing that its biological drug bamlanivimab prevented people from contracting COVID-19. On the regulatory front, Germany’s Bayer and partner Merck & Co gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for their cardiovascular candidate Verquvo.

Biohaven pops the Alzheimer’s bubble