Look back at pharma news in the week to January 24, 2020

26 January 2020
Last week’s regulatory news included European approval for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ Mayzent, its potential blockbuster for the treatment of a particular form of multiple sclerosis. Important clinical trial results featured big, with China’s BeiGene reporting positive new data on its lung cancer candidate tislelizumab and Swiss giant Roche releasing positive results from the FIREFISH study of its spinal muscular atrophy agent risdiplam. Meantime, French drugmaker Ipsen on Friday said it was pausing dosing of patients in a Phase III study of palovarotene for a rare bone disease.

Mayzent approval in EU gives new treatment option for SPMS patients

