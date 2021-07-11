Look back at pharma news in the week to July 9, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
Last Tuesday, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly released new Phase III data on their diabetes drug Jardiance in heart failure, which they described as ‘breakthrough.’ Swedish biotech Oncopeptides presented mixed new data on its Pepaxto (melphalan) in multiple myeloma but also revealed a partial clinical hold on the Phase III trial by the US Food and Drug Administration. Biogen, at its own request, has seen the FDA amend the label information on its recently approved Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm. Meantime, tobacco giant Philip Morris made a counter takeover bid for UK inhaled therapies specialist Vectura.
