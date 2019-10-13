Look back at pharma news in the week to October 11

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s deal-making news included Akcea Therapeutics and majority owner Ionis Pharmaceuticals joining forces with US pharma giant Pfizer on cardiovascular and metabolic diseases research. Also, bluebird bio entered into a gene editing deal with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk to tackle hemophilia A. Regulatory news included Swiss giant Novartis announcing that its much-anticipated anti-VEGF treatment Beovu (brolucizumab) for wet age-related macular degeneration had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. On the M&A front, investors applauded on Thursday when US biotech Ra Pharma agreed to a $2.1 billion takeover offer from Belgium’s UCB.
