Look back at pharma news in the week to October 16, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s notable news included voluntary bankruptcy filing by Ireland-incorporated Mallinckrodt following a string of major problems for the company. On the coronavirus front, Johnson & Johnson joined AstraZeneca in calling a pause on clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate JNJ-78436735 as a result of a safety issue, and then a similar situation arose with Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) neutralizing antibody. There was also disappointing news from Vertex, which has discontinued its VX-814 program on safety concerns.
