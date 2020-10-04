Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to October 2, 2020

Last week’s research focussed news saw positive results from Ascendis Pharma for its TransCon PTH in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism, and Roche with two-year data for its spinal atrophy drug Evrysdi. Also, Regeneron’s COVID-19 cocktail REGN-COV2, in an analysis of Phase I/II/III trials demonstrated reduced viral symptoms in non-hospital patients. On the deal-making front, Norway’s Vaccibody signed up on a collaboration with Roche subsidiary Genentech, potentially worth more than $700 million, for its neoantigen cancer vaccines, notably VB10.NEO.

