Look back at pharma news in the week to September 27

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Regulatory news last week included US Food and Drug Administration approval for Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus the oral formulation of semaglutide. GlaxoSmithKline announced an additional investment of $120 million in its US manufacturing facilities. On the political front, the UK opposition Labour party announced its intention to set up a state-owned company to produce generics and also said it would use compulsory licensing if it wins the next election. In terms of research results, G1 Therapeutics’ mid-stage breast cancer drug trilaciclib has been attracting attention.
