Thursday 14 August 2025

Look back at pharma news in the week to September 27

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
29 September 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Regulatory news last week included US Food and Drug Administration approval for Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus the oral formulation of semaglutide. GlaxoSmithKline announced an additional investment of $120 million in its US manufacturing facilities. On the political front, the UK opposition Labour party announced its intention to set up a state-owned company to produce generics and also said it would use compulsory licensing if it wins the next election. In terms of research results, G1 Therapeutics’ mid-stage breast cancer drug trilaciclib has been attracting attention.

Pricing questions remain as Novo Nordisk gets the nod for oral semaglutide

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ICER Draft Evidence Report on oral semaglutide mixed
12 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pressure on insulin manufacturers mounts amid US hearings
3 April 2019
Biotechnology
G1's trilaciclib impresses in aggressive breast cancer
28 September 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
Pharmaceutical
Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AI tools could reshape idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
BeOne Medicines posts 2nd-qtr revenue growth of 41%
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
Gameto closes $44 million Series C financing
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie investing $195 million in API manufacturing facility
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Arcinova appoints new managing director
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biologics arm offsets softer discovery demand for Evotec in Q2
13 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
13 August 2025
AI tools could reshape idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care
13 August 2025
AbbVie investing $195 million in API manufacturing facility
13 August 2025
Arcinova appoints new managing director
13 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze