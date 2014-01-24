Lundbeck and Otsuka’s brexpiprazole shows efficacy in Phase III trial

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and Japanese drug maker Otsuka (TYO: 4768) have revealed positive top-line Phase III trial data on the investigational compound brexpiprazole.
Data from a Phase III, randomized, placebo-controlled study investigating the effect of brexpiprazole as adjunctive therapy to antidepressant therapy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) showed that brexpiprazole demonstrated efficacy and was well tolerated as adjunctive treatment for MDD patients with an inadequate response to antidepressant treatment. The results will be presented at the 22nd European Psychiatry Association Congress (EPA) in Munich, Germany on March 2. Highlighted data on brexpiprazole as adjunctive therapy to anti-depressant therapy in MDD will include:
