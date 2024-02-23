Monday 29 September 2025

Lundbeck announces string of executive changes

Pharmaceutical
23 February 2024
lundbeck_headquarters_large-1

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) today announced a number of changes in its executive management team, first noting that Jacob Tolstrup, executive vice president, commercial operations, will leave the company no later than March 1, 2024.

Mr Tolstrup joined Lundbeck in 1999 and has held various management positions across the company, becoming a member of Lundbeck’s executive management team in 2012.

“We would like to express gratitude to Jacob for his long-standing commitment to Lundbeck. Jacob has been a valuable member of Lundbeck’s leadership team, leveraging his extensive experience to make a significant impact. We wish Jacob all the best in his future endeavors,” says Charl van Zyl, president and chief executive of Lundbeck.

