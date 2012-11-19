M&A briefs: Hainan Haiyao to take stake in SinoMab; bioMerieux partners with Quanaterix

China’s Hainan Haiyao Co has signed a letter of intent with Creator Investment and Good Catch Investments Limited, respectively for the acquisition of 250,564 common shares and 871,382 A preferred shares of SinoMab Bioscience, a Hong Kong-based company with offices and manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen.
n completion, Hainan Haiyao will hold a 40% stake in the SinoMab, which is seeking to discover therapeutic antibodies that treat life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.
Hainan Haiyao also announced recently that it will invest $2.1 million to set up a joint venture named Hudson Biopharma in the USA with Ding Qingjie, with each to hold a 70% and a 30% stake. The joint venture will be with a registered capital of $3 million and be engaged in the research, development and sale of medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze