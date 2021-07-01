Saturday 8 November 2025

M&A trends, predictions and challenges for pharma and life sciences

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2021
mergers-acquisitions-big

Merlin Piscitelli, chief revenue officer for EMEA at Datasite, provides an Expert View on M&A trends and predictions for deal-making in life sciences, and some of the challenges we may expect.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in many industries and labor markets, and the life sciences sector is no exception. In fact, according to an Ernst & Young (EY) report, 89% of life science companies say profits declined in 2020 and two-thirds said they cancelled or failed to fulfil a planned acquisition during the same period.

Still, despite these unfavorable market conditions, the industry has adapted at rapid pace. The life sciences sector has re-bounded to record its highest growth in terms of the number of M&A deals in first-quarter 2021, marked by a surge of initial public offerings (IPOs) and strong deal flow. New life sciences projects on Datasite’s platform, which are deals at their inception, rather than announced, have increased 81% month to date (June 20, 2021), so far this year, compared to the same time a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
May & June 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
FTC and other regulators set out new approach to pharma M&A
17 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
FTC multilateral pharma merger task force seeks public input
12 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK backs CEO amid investor backlash
2 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze