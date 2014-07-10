M3 launches messaging service to improve pharma engagement with doctors

M3 has announced the launch of a new messaging service on Doctors.net.uk, aiming to enable pharmaceutical companies to take a more personalized approach to how they engage with doctors. The Messages service is modelled on one run in Japan by the Doctors.net.uk’s parent company, M3, and will allow pharma companies to deliver brief, targeted information to doctors who have signed up to receive them. Messages will vary from research findings to new treatments and educational information.
Individual messages to specific doctors will mean pharma companies can integrate Messages with sales force activity, as they can track online engagement and improve their targeted communications for clinicians and differentiate by location or area of expertise.
Tim Ringrose, chief executive of M3 Europe, said: “Doctors want pharma companies to show their human side. The Messages service enables pharma and indeed all other health care companies to enhance their personalized approach to communications with doctor.”
