Major shake-up as Nicox strives for success of novel eye drug

French ophthalmology company Nicox (Euronext:COX) has announced it will replace its chief executive, Andreas Segerros, with current chief business officer Gavin Spencer.

While the firm provided few details on the decision, the change of leadership comes as part of a broader overhaul aimed at refocusing clinical priorities and extending cash reserves.

Nicox said it had reached an agreement in principle for an amendment to existing debt agreements, extending its cash runway to November 2024.