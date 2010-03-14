Manhattan Pharma acquires Ariston in a stock deal

New York, USA-based Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has completed the previously-announced merger transaction with Ariston Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held, specialty pharmaceutical company. As a result, Ariston became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manhattan on March 12.
Under the terms of the accord, on closing, Manhattan issued 7.06 million shares of its common stock to Ariston stockholders and debt holders (which represents around 6% of Manhattan common stock on an issued and outstanding basis). Under the terms of the agreement, Manhattan could issue up to an additional 24.74 million shares upon completion of certain development milestones relating to the Ariston product candidates. If all the product development milestones are reached, former Ariston stockholders and debt holders will own 22% of Manhattan Pharmaceuticals common stock on a currently issued and outstanding basis.
In addition, Manhattan has reserved 43.63 million shares of its common stock for the possible future conversion of $16.45 million of Ariston's outstanding convertible debt. The debt holders have no recourse to Manhattan for repayment, but they do have the right to convert their notes into shares of Manhattan common stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze