Many dry eyes in the house despite Phase III Palatin trial

Shares in New Jersey, USA-based Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) fell over a third on Wednesday, after a key Phase III trial missed its efficacy goals.

Palatin is working on first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system.

Lead candidate PL9643, a melanocortin receptor pan-agonist, is being trialed for the treatment of dry eye disease in the MELODY-1 study.