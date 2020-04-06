March 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

There has quietly been a significant series of pharma industry acquisitions during the month of March, even if much of the public focus on the sector is currently on its efforts fighting COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) announced a major deal to bolster its immuno-oncology portfolio, while the biggest buy of the month was Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE: TMO) $11.5 billion purchase of Qiagen.

Our table below details the acquisitions announced: