Markets unsure despite Merck & Co's quarterly growth

Shares in Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) slipped by more than 1% during Thursday morning’s trading.
This is despite the US pharma major beating estimates with its second quarter 2021 sales figure. Sales rose 22% to $11.40 billion as a result of recovering from the pandemic, beating analysts’ estimates of $11.10 billion.
The performance of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was a factor in this, with the immuno-oncology blockbuster on track to become the world's best-selling drug by 2023, according to Reuters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze