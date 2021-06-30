May & June 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Despite one multi-billion dollar deal and another worth $1.7 billion, the summer break seemed to come early in the pharmaceutical M&A market this year, with precious few companies in acquisitive mode during May and June.
From the point of view of acquiring therapeutic assets, perhaps the most interesting deal of those announced was Netherlands-based gene therapy company uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) buying French firm Corlieve Therapeutics and its lead program, which will be known as AMT-260, to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of focal epilepsy.
Our table below shows the deals from
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze