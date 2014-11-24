Monday 29 September 2025

Meaningful discussions at 9th International Summit of Heads of Medicines Regulatory Agencies

Pharmaceutical
24 November 2014

Wu Zhen, Vice Minister of China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), met with the delegates of Canada, Brazil and the World Health Organization (WHO) who came to Beijing to attend the 9th International Summit of Heads of Medicines Regulatory Agencies.

During the meeting with Anil Arora, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health Canada HPFB, both sides had extensive and friendly communication on formulating memorandum of understanding, cooperation in the field of traditional Chinese medicine and drug GMP, collaboration with International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities, and further defined the cooperation direction, according to a web posting by the CFDA.

During the meeting with Jaime Oliveira, the Director of National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (ANVISA), both sides had constructive discussions on strengthening cooperation in the field of drug Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), building cooperation mechanism for medicines regulatory agencies of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, and reached a consensus on strengthening cooperation between both countries’ drug regulatory agencies and improving the BRICS countries’ function in global drug supervision.

