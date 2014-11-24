Meaningful discussions at 9th International Summit of Heads of Medicines Regulatory Agencies

Wu Zhen, Vice Minister of China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), met with the delegates of Canada, Brazil and the World Health Organization (WHO) who came to Beijing to attend the 9th International Summit of Heads of Medicines Regulatory Agencies.
During the meeting with Anil Arora, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health Canada HPFB, both sides had extensive and friendly communication on formulating memorandum of understanding, cooperation in the field of traditional Chinese medicine and drug GMP, collaboration with International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities, and further defined the cooperation direction, according to a web posting by the CFDA.
During the meeting with Jaime Oliveira, the Director of National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil (ANVISA), both sides had constructive discussions on strengthening cooperation in the field of drug Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), building cooperation mechanism for medicines regulatory agencies of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, and reached a consensus on strengthening cooperation between both countries’ drug regulatory agencies and improving the BRICS countries’ function in global drug supervision.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze