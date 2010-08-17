Monday 29 September 2025

Medco to acquire United BioSource Corp in $730 million deal

Pharmaceutical
17 August 2010

US pharmacy benefits management firm Medco Health Solutions has announced a definitive agreement to acquire closely-held United BioSource Corp (UBC) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $730 million.

The combination of America's leading advanced pharmacy with one of the world's most respected sources of post-approval drug and device research extends Medco's core capabilities in data analytics and research to further accelerate pharmaceutical knowledge - advancing patient safety and furthering evidence-based medicine, said Medco.

With anticipated 2010 revenue of approximately $280 million, and with an annual growth rate of more than 20%, UBC is a leader in serving life sciences industry clients focused on developing scientific evidence to guide the safe, effective and affordable use of medicines. UBC is an information services business whose initiatives revolve around safety and risk management, as well as health economics and outcomes research, and have included large prospective safety studies, risk evaluation and mitigation studies (REMS), cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness evaluations, budget-impact modeling, and epidemiologic studies among the broad suite of services that it brings to its clients. UBC has the capacity to conduct post-approval research in strategic locations worldwide including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

