MedicinesCo takes equity stake in GeNO, gaining access to nitric oxide platforms

USA-based The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) says it has acquired a non-controlling equity investment in privately-held GeNO, an advanced, development-stage technology company that has created unique nitric oxide (NO) generation and delivery technology.
In addition to the equity stake, this investment provides MDCO an exclusive option to license GeNO technologies in the acute and intensive care hospital setting in certain geographies. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
Glenn Sblendorio, executive vice president at The Medicines Company, stated: "Supporting GeNO fits well with MDCO's strategic focus on acute and intensive care hospital medicine. Nitric oxide therapy has proven value for patients and providers. This equity investment affords MDCO the potential to provide unique NO therapy solutions to health care providers in the near future."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze