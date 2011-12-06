MedicinesCo takes equity stake in GeNO, gaining access to nitric oxide platforms

USA-based The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) says it has acquired a non-controlling equity investment in privately-held GeNO, an advanced, development-stage technology company that has created unique nitric oxide (NO) generation and delivery technology.

In addition to the equity stake, this investment provides MDCO an exclusive option to license GeNO technologies in the acute and intensive care hospital setting in certain geographies. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

Glenn Sblendorio, executive vice president at The Medicines Company, stated: "Supporting GeNO fits well with MDCO's strategic focus on acute and intensive care hospital medicine. Nitric oxide therapy has proven value for patients and providers. This equity investment affords MDCO the potential to provide unique NO therapy solutions to health care providers in the near future."