Medivation and Astellas reveal positive Phase III results for prostate cancer drug

Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) and Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) have announced positive results from the Phase III PREVAIL trial of Xtandi (enzalutamide) in prostate cancer.
The trial was carried out in more than 1,700 men with metastatic prostate cancer that has progressed despite androgen deprivation therapy and who have not yet received chemotherapy.
Study details
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze