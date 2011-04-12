Monday 29 September 2025

Medivir to buy BioPhausia for around $90 million

Pharmaceutical
12 April 2011

Sweden’s Medivir AB (OMX Nordic: MVIR), an emerging research-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, has made an offer to acquire all the shares of BioPhausia AB (OMX Nordic: BIOP) a profitable, Sweden-based Nordic specialty pharma company and all Listed Warrants issued by BioPhausia.

The offer values BioPhausia at about 565 million Swedish kronor ($90.8 million) and represents a premium of 44% to the volume weighted average price of around 1.14 kronor over the 30 calendar days up to and including April 8, 2011, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the offer.

In conjunction with news of the offer, Stockholm-headquartered BioPhausia issued preliminary figures showing that net sales for January-March, 2011 amounted to approximately 134 million kronor, compared to 112 million kronor for the corresponding period in 2010. Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period amounted to around 31million kronor (including non-recurring income of some 2million kronor), compared to 10 million kronor for the corresponding period in 2010.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze