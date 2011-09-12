Menarini strongly denies it is looking to sell or list on stock exchange

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Menarini categorically denies that it has given any kind of mandate to investment bank Mediobanca for a possible agreement with a private equity fund, an alliance with a major pharmaceutical group, the sale of the Menarini parent company, its listing on the stock exchange or any similar corporate transaction, as was reported on Friday in the national newspaper Il Mondo.

The controlling Aleotti family categorically denies the report, saying that it is entirely without grounds, and that no sort of mandate, not even exploratory, was given to Mediobanca or any other institutions in relation to such hypotheses which have never been taken into consideration by the ownership.

On the contrary, the Aleotti family said it “wishes to emphasize its total commitment to continuing the pursuit of development and internationalization of the Menarini Group, in complete independence.” It also said that a mandate has been given to its attorneys to “assess possible actions to be taken for the protection of the truth and image of Menarini.”