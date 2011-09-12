Menarini strongly denies it is looking to sell or list on stock exchange

Family-owned Italian drugmaker Menarini categorically denies that it has given any kind of mandate to investment bank Mediobanca for a possible agreement with a private equity fund, an alliance with a major pharmaceutical group, the sale of the Menarini parent company, its listing on the stock exchange or any similar corporate transaction, as was reported on Friday in the national newspaper Il Mondo.
The controlling Aleotti family categorically denies the report, saying that it is entirely without grounds, and that no sort of mandate, not even exploratory, was given to Mediobanca or any other institutions in relation to such hypotheses which have never been taken into consideration by the ownership.
On the contrary, the Aleotti family said it “wishes to emphasize its total commitment to continuing the pursuit of development and internationalization of the Menarini Group, in complete independence.” It also said that a mandate has been given to its attorneys to “assess possible actions to be taken for the protection of the truth and image of Menarini.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze