Merck 3rd-qtr beats forecasts, ups full-year guidance

German life sciences group Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) this morning posted financial results, showing that third-quarter 2015 sales rose 6.8% to 3.12 billion euros ($3.35 billion), beating the average analysts’ estimate for 3.17 billion euros.
The group performance was helped by $17 billion acquisition of specialty chemical firm Sigma-Aldrich. Merck’s shares rose by 3.3% to 94.05 euros by mid-morning CET.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre-exceptionals climbed 10.2% to 944 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts of 888 million euros, and net income soars by 46.3% to 364 million euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze