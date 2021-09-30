Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck and GSK bin agreement on bintrafusp alfa

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2021
merck_kgaa_new_large

German life sciences company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced a mutual decision with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to terminate their agreement on bintrafusp alfa, effective September 30, 2021.

The decision is based on the clinical trial data generated to date, most notably the previously reported results from the INTR@PID Lung 037 study, which did not replicate the encouraging data observed in earlier studies. Based on the data generated during the agreement, no milestone payments were made by GSK and no future milestone obligations remain.

The INTR@PID clinical program sought to validate the potential of the novel mechanism of simultaneously blocking TGF-ß and PD-L1, with the ambition to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Given the extent of the clinical program, Merck will deepen its scientific leadership in the field and interrogate the data leveraging the power of advanced analytics. The important insights this program has yielded about the biology of TGF-β will inform the collective understanding of this pathway.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA calls it a day on third bintrafusp alfa trial
24 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck takes another hit on bintrafusp alfa development
16 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA Phase III bintrafusp alfa trial flop in lung cancer
21 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK beats sales estimate and ups EPS guidance
27 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze