Monday 29 September 2025

Merck & Co out to lead in hepatitis C

Pharmaceutical
12 January 2012

US drugs giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) aims to become a leader in the hepatitis C space, the company’s global head of licensing and acquisitions Roger Pomerantz said in an interview with the Bloomberg news service during the J P Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, USA,  this week.

Merck will make whatever deals are necessary to ensure the company leads the race for future hepatitis C combination therapies, said Mr Pomerantz. "Our goal is to be a leader in hepatitis C, and we will do what it takes to get there…We would consider small deals to large deals, whatever is necessary to lead in hepatitis," he said.

The comments came just as Bristol-Myers Squibb kicked off the 2012 acquisition season with a $2.5 billion takeover bid for hepatitis C drug developer Inhibitex (The Pharma Letter January 9) which, interestingly, contains in its terms a provision to stop the latter from soliciting competing offers. It also comes at a time that Gilead Sciences is ready to close on an $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset, aimed at giving Gilead a strong position in the hepatitis C market, currently valued at $3 billion and expected to reach $16 billion by 2015 and $20 billion by 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze