Merck & Co results disappoint, as the firm takes a hit from generics

Reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results yesterday, US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) said that revenues for the three months fell 4% to$11.32 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $11.36 billion, reflecting unfavourable exchange rates and patent expiries.
Fourth-quarter 2013 non-generally accepted (GAPP) earnings per share Increased by 6% over the prior year to $0.88, missing expectations by $0.05. Excluding certain Items; GAAP EPS decreased by 13% to $0.26.
Merck shares rose 2.2% to $54.71 in early trading, but this was largely attributed to the fact that the firm also announced research collaborations with Incyte, Pfizer and Amgen linked to expectations for Merck's MK-3475 drug candidate (see separate story on the latter).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze