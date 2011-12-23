Monday 29 September 2025

Merck gains expanded Isentress indication; lowers price of drug for ADAps

Pharmaceutical
23 December 2011

In two pieces of HIV/AIDS-related news for US drugs giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), the company’s Isentress (raltegravir) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use with other antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV-1 infection for children and adolescents ages 2-18.

The drug is part of a class of medications called HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors that works by slowing the spread of HIV in the body. It was first approved for use in adult patients in October 2007, under FDA’s accelerated approval program. “Many young children and adolescents are living with HIV and this approval provides an important additional option for their treatment,” said Edward Cox, director, Office of Antimicrobial Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Increased discount to eligible ADAPs to further access to the HIV Medicine

