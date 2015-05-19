Thursday 20 November 2025

Merck KGaA 1st-qtr 2015 profits rise, but miss forecasts

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2015
merck-serono-big

German pharma and specialty materials group Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) posted first-quarter 2015 financials this morning, showing that group revenue increased 15.7% to 3.04 billion euros ($3.48 billion), just beating the average estimate of 3.02 billion euros from nine analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding one-time items rose 5.7% year-on-year to 853 million euros but fell short of the 863.5 million-euro average of eight analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg. Net income fell 13.4% to 282 million euros due to extra financial costs relating to a planned acquisition of US chemicals firm Sigma-Aldrich. Merck’s shares dipped 1.7% to 100.50 euros in early trading.

“We are pleased that all three business sectors grew despite a challenging environment,” said Karl-Ludwig Kley, chief executive of Merck, adding: “We continue to expect slight organic sales growth for the full year as well….In 2015, we plan to invest heavily in immuno-oncology and together with Pfizer we want to build a strong position in this emerging research area.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze