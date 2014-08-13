Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck KGaA 2nd-qtr earnings beat expectations

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2014
merck-serono-big

German pharmaceuticals and chemicals major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) said this morning that it has generated organic sales growth of 3.4% in the second quarter of 2014. In addition, the company reported an acquisition-related sales increase of 3.0%, which was countered by negative foreign exchange effects of -4.5%.

Overall, sales increased a moderate 1.9% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.75 billion). Despite considerably lower royalty, license and commission income, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre one-time items grew to 846 million euros, equivalent to an EBITDA margin pre one-time items of 30.3% (second-quarter 2013: 30.1%), beating the 837 million-euro average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Merck’s share edged up 1% to 62.99 euros in early Frankfurt trading

Royalty, license and commission income fell sharply by 30.4% to 68 million euros, mainly due to the decline in royalty and license income in the Merck Serono division. Total revenues, ie, sales plus royalty, license and commission income, nevertheless increased by 0.8% to 2.9 billion euros, reflecting the strength of the operating business.

Full-year forecast

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze