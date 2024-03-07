Monday 29 September 2025

Merck KGaA hopeful of better year ahead after rough 2023

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2024
merck_kgaa_hq_large

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) will hope to draw a line under a challenging year as it predicts a return to growth in 2024 - albeit when adjusted for currency headwinds.

The life sciences company saw overall sales in 2023 drop by nearly 6% to 20.99 billion euros ($23 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 14% lower at 5.9 billion euros.

Looking forward, Merck said that 2024 sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, would likely see slight-to-moderate currency-adjusted growth.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Shock efficacy miss casts pall over Germany's Merck KGaA
6 December 2023
Biotechnology
Merck touts innovative oncology pipeline
3 June 2024
Biotechnology
C4 Therapeutics inks license deal with Merck KGaA
5 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
German Merck shares leap despite first quarter 2024 decline
15 May 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze