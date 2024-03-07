Merck KGaA hopeful of better year ahead after rough 2023

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) will hope to draw a line under a challenging year as it predicts a return to growth in 2024 - albeit when adjusted for currency headwinds.
The life sciences company saw overall sales in 2023 drop by nearly 6% to 20.99 billion euros ($23 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 14% lower at 5.9 billion euros.
Looking forward, Merck said that 2024 sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, would likely see slight-to-moderate currency-adjusted growth.
