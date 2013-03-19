Merck KGaA links with Bristol-Myers for Glucophage promotion in China

German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA this morning announced a collaboration with US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for the promotion of its type 2 diabetes drug Glucophage (metformin hydrochloride) under different formulations in China. This partnership is a significant milestone for Merck as it strengthens its commitment to China.
Under terms of the agreement, Merck and B-MS will co-promote Glucophage in China through a profit-sharing arrangement. Glucophage has been marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb-SASS in China since 1999. The two companies will utilize their existing resources and complementary strengths, with Bristol-Myers Squibb-SASS continuing to manufacture Glucophage’s IR (immediate release) formulation. The collaboration will seek to expand the geographic distribution of Glucophage as well as provide diabetes-related health and medical information including education for health professionals. In addition, the co-promotion will significantly increase outreach to hospitals. Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Growing Chinese incidence of type 2 diabetes
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze