Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck’s Glucophage XR gets regulatory nod for type 2 diabetes patients

Pharmaceutical
3 November 2015
merckkgaanewbig

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) on Tuesday said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved an updated labelling for Glucophage XR (extended release metformin) for type 2 diabetes patients with moderate renal impairment stage or stable chronic heart failure.

Luciano Rossetti, head of global research and development at Merck´s biopharma business, said: “We are pleased with the update to the indications of Glucophage XR and Glucophage IR in the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients with moderate renal impairment stage 3a and in patients with stable chronic heart failure. Metformin is the first line treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes as recommended by international guidelines. We are therefore pleased that more patients can now benefit from this treatment.”

Earlier in the year, the French regulatory authority Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), approved an update of the labelling for Glucophage IR (immediate release metformin) removing the same contraindications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze