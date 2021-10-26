Wednesday 19 November 2025

MHRA licenses first oral GnRH antagonist in UK for moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids

26 October 2021
The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a license for Ryeqo (relugolix 40mg, estradiol 1mg, and norethisterone acetate 0.5mg for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age, the UK subsidiary of Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) has announced.

The decision makes the relugolix combination therapy the first oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist licensed in Great Britain for these women.

Gedeon Richter has initiated discussions with the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), with final advice for the availability of the relugolix combination therapy expected to be published in 2022.

