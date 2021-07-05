MHRA making first steps forward in post-EU era

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published its Delivery Plan 2021-2023.

This document is called Putting patients first: A new era for our agency, and reflects the fact that the MHRA is seeking to create a new identity and establish international relationships now that the UK has left the European Union (EU).

The MHRA states that the overarching ambition is to become a truly world-leading, enabling regulator.