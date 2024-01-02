Monday 29 September 2025

MHRA’s new International Recognition Procedure (IRP) goes live

Pharmaceutical
2 January 2024
From January 1, 2024, developers of new medicines can now submit applications via the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) new, International Recognition procedure (IRP).

The IRP will help bring life-saving medicines to UK patients and has been developed by the MHRA following the UK’s departure from the European Union. It allows the Agency to take into account the expertise of trusted regulatory partners in other countries when authorizing medicines.

As a sovereign regulator, the MHRA retains ultimate authority to accept or reject applications submitted under the IRP – but the shared, global expertise inherent in the IRP process is designed to result in a more rapid, efficient, and cost-effective process for applicants.

