Migraine approval validates Impel's nasal spray technology

US approval for Impel NeuroPharma’s (Nasdaq: IMPL) migraine nasal spray Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) sent trading volumes through the roof on Friday.

The Seattle, USA-based biotech saw its stock price rocket more than 50%, before falling all the way back again before the end of the day.

Trudhesa is approved for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.