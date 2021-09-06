Migraine approval validates Impel's nasal spray technology

US approval for Impel NeuroPharma’s (Nasdaq: IMPL) migraine nasal spray Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) sent trading volumes through the roof on Friday.
The Seattle, USA-based biotech saw its stock price rocket more than 50%, before falling all the way back again before the end of the day.
Trudhesa is approved for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.
