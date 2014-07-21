Milestone appoints Francis Plat as chief medical officer

Quebec-based cardiovascular drug development specialist Milestone Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Francis Plat as chief medical officer. He is a cardiologist with extensive experience in cardio drug development.
Prior to this appointment he was vice president and therapeutic area head in atherosclerosis and cardiovascular at Merck Research Laboratories, and has previously worked at Daiichi-Sankyo, Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr Plat has been involved in developing, filing and repositioning many cardiovascular compounds including zintivity, brinavess and effient.
