Milestone Pharma leaps on positive Phase III results for etripamil

Canadian drug developer Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced positive top-line efficacy and safety data from the Phase III RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, sending the firm’s shares up almost 30% $8.49 in pre-market trading in New York.

The drug is the company's investigational calcium channel blocker, intended for patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), which a couple of years ago did not achieve its primary endpoint in the NODE-301 Phase III study.

The trial met its primary endpoint, with 64.3% of patients self-administering etripamil converting to sinus rhythm within 30 minutes compared to 31.2% on placebo (HR = 2.62, p<0.001).