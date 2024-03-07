MindMed value doubles with LSD trip set to enter Phase III

Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed; Nasdaq: MNMD) were nearly 52% higher following Thursday's trading.

The USA-based brain health biotech made a series of announcements on the day, the first two relating to its development of MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate).

Firstly, it was announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough designation to the MM120 program for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).