Monday 29 September 2025

Minerva mauled over roluperidone CRL

Pharmaceutical
28 February 2024
minerva-large

CNS specialist Minerva Neurosciences (Nasdaq: NERV) lost 59% of its stock market value on Tuesday.

Investors were reacting to the news that Minerva had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for its lead product, roluperidone, for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

"We are disappointed that the FDA has not approved roluperidone and will request a meeting to discuss the issues raised and attempt to address FDA’s feedback"In the CRL, the US Food and Drug Administrato  (FDA) wrote that although one study demonstrated statistical significance on the primary efficacy endpoint, it is insufficient on its own to establish substantial evidence of effectiveness.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ICER’s report says evidence for schizophrenia therapy KarXT promising, but inconclusive
26 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Minerva Neurosciences files NDA for schizophrenia candidate roluperidone
23 August 2022
Biotechnology
Minerva's roluperidone faces many hurdles before FDA approval, says analyst
21 October 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze