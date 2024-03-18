Monday 29 September 2025

Mitsubishi Tanabe shows promise of SC form of Parkinson’s drug

Pharmaceutical
18 March 2024
mitsubishi-tanabe-big

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America has announced the publication of results in The Lancet Neurology from the pivotal, Phase III BouNDless trial.

This study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational ND0612 - a continuous, 24 hours/day subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) - in comparison to oral immediate-release (IR) LD/CD in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing motor fluctuations.

"A potential treatment option for people with Parkinson’s disease experiencing motor fluctuations who have thus far had limited options"Results from the study, which met its primary endpoint and the first four secondary endpoints, showed ND0612 was superior at increasing “ON” time without troublesome dyskinesia and reducing “OFF” time, compared to oral IR-LD/CD after 12 weeks.

