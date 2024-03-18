Mitsubishi Tanabe shows promise of SC form of Parkinson’s drug

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America has announced the publication of results in The Lancet Neurology from the pivotal, Phase III BouNDless trial.
This study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational ND0612 - a continuous, 24 hours/day subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) - in comparison to oral immediate-release (IR) LD/CD in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing motor fluctuations.
"A potential treatment option for people with Parkinson’s disease experiencing motor fluctuations who have thus far had limited options"Results from the study, which met its primary endpoint and the first four secondary endpoints, showed ND0612 was superior at increasing “ON” time without troublesome dyskinesia and reducing “OFF” time, compared to oral IR-LD/CD after 12 weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze